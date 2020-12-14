 
 
ANC keeps winning, due to opposition’s lack of credibility

Politics

Despite a poor service delivery record and many of its leaders facing corruption charges, the ANC managed to perform well in recent by-elections.

Eric Naki
14 Dec 2020
03:35:50 PM
Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The ANC continues to be the electorate’s first choice, despite its corruption-tainted leadership and poor service delivery record, because many black voters simply don’t see a credible alternative among the current crop of opposition parties. Political analysts concurred that, as seen in the recent by-elections, the ANC would continue to coast on its credentials as a party of liberation, a party that puts bread on the table for the poor. They believe that as long as the opposition remained weak and failed to convince the majority of voters that they have something to offer in terms of alleviating poverty and...

