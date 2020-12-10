ANC NEC says corruption-accused to be treated fairly, Magashule stays for now

ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule said the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has resolved that in dealing with party members who face allegations of corruption, the organisation should be fair and consistent, but the issue on whether they should step aside will only be discussed again in 2021.

Magashule, while announcing the outcomes of the party’s NEC meeting on Thursday, said the NEC resolved that consequence management against these members, as well as those found to be guilty of corruption, should be strengthened and that this must be done within the country’s Constitution, laws, the party’s conference resolutions and the decisions taken by itself.

In dealing with these party members, the party resolved that the process should be consistent in the interest of unity and finalising the party’s decision that those accused of corruption should step aside, Magashule said.

Magashule said the NEC was of the view that inconsistent application of remedial action against members accused of or found guilty of corruption will undermine unity within the party and that the rights of party members should be upheld.

Magashule has been facing calls to step aside himself, and is currently out on bail after being arrested in connection with the controversial multi-million Rand Free State asbestos audit contract.

He has, however, said that the issue over whether he and other corruption-accused should step aside would be discussed in the new year.

Magashule said that it was now up to the integrity commission to investigate the allegations against him, as he had volunteered to appear before said commission. His appearance is expected to take place this weekend.

“The national executive committee further noted the report of officials on all these charges and the fact that the SG of the ANC has volunteered to present himself to the integrity commission. The officials will process whatever outcomes of all these engagements as well as the determination of the integrity commission.”

The secretary-general is facing 21 counts of corruption, fraud, and money laundering over the asbestos project, which was undertaken during his tenure as Free State premier.

Remarkably, Magashule appears to have been party to the discussions over whether he should vacate his position. He said as the party’s secretary-general, tasked with delivering reports to the NEC, he could not recuse himself from the NEC meeting discussing his appearance before the integrity commission.

Magashule said the integrity commission has thus far done commendable work in a fair manner.

Party spokesperson Pule Mabe said Magashule was commended by ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and the NEC for volunteering to appear before the integrity commission.

Magashule said the NEC also called on party members to desist from public spats in the interest of unity.

