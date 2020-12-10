Magashule to speak on ANC NEC outcomes

ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule is to address the media on Thursday afternoon on the outcomes of the governing party’s latest national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Magashule’s fate in the ANC has been the topic of hot debate as he faces the party’s integrity committee over the criminal charges he is currently facing.

Earlier this week, an irate ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa read the riot act to the party’s top brass, for making a u-turn on their own decision to act against corrupt members.

Ramaphosa said the current divisions and renewed factionalism had rendered the ANC a party “at war with itself”, with leaders closing ranks in defence of one another.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said Magashule would host the briefing at 3pm on Thursday.

It comes after the party live streamed Ramaphosa’s closing remarks to the gathering earlier in the week.

