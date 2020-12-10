 
 
Attachment order is proof that ANC can’t run SA – analyst

Politics 1 hour ago

‘This country is run like a pirate ship … they are sea robbers. Their own secretary-general is in court on charges of corruption and other leaders are facing similar allegations.’

Eric Naki
10 Dec 2020
05:05:05 AM
General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Leading political analyst Xolani Dube says the fact that the ANC received a notice for the attaching of property at its Luthuli House head office is testimony to the ANC’s inability to manage itself or run the country. “It’s no surprise that a court order has been granted for their property to be attached. It’s not the first time that the ANC has not honoured its commitments, or defaulted on payments. We need not look at this in isolation because in the past, the party failed to pay many people,” he said. Dube said the fact that many ANC employees...

