Backlash over calls to ‘leave Zuma alone’

Experts have punched holes at calls by pro-Jacob Zuma lobbyists within the ANC who want the former president “to be left alone to retire peacefully”.

This is despite Zuma facing a mountain of charges in court and damning allegations at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – with political analysts describing such a move as “unprecedented”.

From uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association president Kebby Maphatsoe to former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, there have been erratic appeals within party circles for Zuma to be left alone.

This is despite facing myriad allegations at the inquiry and charges at the arms deal trial, which was on Tuesday postponed to February by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Those calling for Zuma to be spared from prosecution have advanced arguments ranging from him being “too old to go to prison” and his “huge role in the liberation struggle”.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga said: “How does one explain a call for Zuma not to be charged, simply because he is old and should just be left to retire?

“That would be quite unprecedented, because we don’t have any legal provision for that in South Africa.

“There is no excuse not to charge Zuma after what has happened during his presidency.”

University of South Africa political science professor Dirk Kotze warned that the integrity of the ANC would be badly affected should Zuma not face the full might of the law, if found guilty.

“Whether [or not] you are a former president, you are not above the law,” said Kotze. “The moment you start making exceptions for the prominent or powerful people, then you have lost it.”

Kotze said the country should not be “taken hostage because of what may happen to the ANC, due to its internal politics”.

Dr Mazwe Majola of the Worldwide Institute of Leadership and Development said: “A house divided against itself cannot stand. The point that the ANC leadership is fighting and divided can only bring self-destruction to the party.

“The ANC must respect its own resolutions – like stepping aside if facing criminal charges – so that it can be a credible organisation.”

Majola said Zuma should “face the music”.

