Backlash over calls to ‘leave Zuma alone’

Politics 52 seconds ago

The country should not be ‘taken hostage because of what may happen to the ANC, due to its internal politics’, an analyst said.

Brian Sokutu
09 Dec 2020
05:12:24 AM
Backlash over calls to 'leave Zuma alone'

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

Experts have punched holes at calls by pro-Jacob Zuma lobbyists within the ANC who want the former president “to be left alone to retire peacefully”. This is despite Zuma facing a mountain of charges in court and damning allegations at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture – with political analysts describing such a move as “unprecedented”. From uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association president Kebby Maphatsoe to former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa, there have been erratic appeals within party circles for Zuma to be left alone. This is despite facing myriad allegations at the inquiry and...

