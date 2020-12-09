Victorious Magashule to remain in post

Against the background of an upside down ANC flag at his office, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule was not stepping aside but would present himself before the party’s toothless integrity commission – a victory for the latter. The flag hanging behind the president was pulled away slowly by an invisible hand as he was delivering an address after the national executive committee (NEC) meeting. NEC member Boitumela Moloi from North West remarked on the Zoom chat: “In future, let’s make sure that ANC flag in the office of the president is probably (sic, properly) hoisted” but...

Against the background of an upside down ANC flag at his office, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule was not stepping aside but would present himself before the party’s toothless integrity commission – a victory for the latter.

The flag hanging behind the president was pulled away slowly by an invisible hand as he was delivering an address after the national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

NEC member Boitumela Moloi from North West remarked on the Zoom chat: “In future, let’s make sure that ANC flag in the office of the president is probably (sic, properly) hoisted” but nobody responded to her remark.

The ANC emerged from the meeting still a house upside down with no unity and no clear plan to deal with its allegedly corrupt members.

While Ramaphosa announced the NEC has agreed to implement all Nasrec resolutions, including the “step aside” decision, Magashule was spared after agreeing to appear before the integrity commission, a disciplinary body that investigates and decides on the fate of senior officials facing various allegations.

The Nasrec resolution on stepping aside was, however, not ambiguous. It clearly stated those with allegations of corruption and other serious crime hanging over their heads must step aside until their matters were processed and concluded.

There was no mention of the integrity commission. The NEC resolved, at its meeting in August, to enforce the conference decisions.

Ramaphosa said: “We reaffirm our position that the ANC needs to draw a clear line in the sand and act against those who steal…”

However, they would follow a fair process against offenders in line with the party constitution and policies. Guidelines would be developed on how the corruption would be dealt with by the party.

The five legal opinions on the matter solicited by Luthuli House senior officials prior to the NEC meeting would be used for background, but it was important for the ANC to follow its constitution and rules and act within the country’s constitution.

