 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Victorious Magashule to remain in post

Politics 1 min ago

The ANC emerged from the NEC meeting still a house upside down with no unity and no clear plan to deal with its allegedly corrupt members.

Eric Naki
09 Dec 2020
05:05:42 AM
PREMIUM!
Victorious Magashule to remain in post

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Alon Skuy

Against the background of an upside down ANC flag at his office, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule was not stepping aside but would present himself before the party’s toothless integrity commission – a victory for the latter. The flag hanging behind the president was pulled away slowly by an invisible hand as he was delivering an address after the national executive committee (NEC) meeting. NEC member Boitumela Moloi from North West remarked on the Zoom chat: “In future, let’s make sure that ANC flag in the office of the president is probably (sic, properly) hoisted” but...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine

General SIU raids the National Lotteries Commission offices in Pretoria

Treatment News Questions hang over Covid vaccine for SA

Covid-19 NMB virus hotspot youths party on, thumbing noses at cops

Politics Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.