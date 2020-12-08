Execution order issued against ANC’s movable assets at Luthuli House

An execution order has been issued to attach the ANC’s moveable assets at its Luthuli House headquarters, including its bank accounts.

The order relates to R102 million (plus interest) outstanding to Ezulwini Investments, a marketing agency that did work for the governing party in 2019.

The execution order was drafted late in November and signed off on Monday, and according to Shafiek Sarlie from Sarlie & Ishmael Inc, the legal firm spearheading the action, will be served by the Sheriff of the Court, in all likelihood on Wednesday.

Sarlie explains that following the latest court battle on 20 November between Ezulwini and the ANC, the party was denied leave to appeal and had to settle its debt.

“They had a month to lodge a further appeal, but we have decided to proceed with the execution,” says Sarlie.

“We have been engaging with them, trying to get to some kind of offer and they have been stalling.” he insists.

According to Sarlie, the order allows them to seize all moveable assets at Luthuli House, such as furniture, cars, and bank accounts.

In 2018, the Johannesburg mayoral office confirmed that R275 000 was transferred to the City’s account by the African National Congress (ANC) after the City has promised to seise Luthuli House in lieu of outstanding legal fees.

ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe did not respond to The Citizen’s request for comment on the execution order.

