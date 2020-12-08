Keep it private, says Ramaphosa on divisive ANC statements as Magashule stays put

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa says the party needs to keep its internal issues private.

“As we have said before, we need to desist from public statements that are at variance with the decisions of the structures of ANC and which are likely to fuel division,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa was delivering the closing address at the governing party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which was being closely watched by many observers.

The meeting took place in the wake of corruption charges hanging over party Secretary General Ace Magahule.

Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon said the party has recommitted itself to the fight against gender-based violence (GBV).

Ramaphosa also emphasised the need to remain vigilant in the wake of raising Covid-19 infections.

“As the ANC we must have a zero-tolerance approach towards violence against women and children in our own organisation,” he added.

Ramaphosa also addressed the country’s dire financial situation, saying: “We have also noted with concern the deteriorating fiscal situation in the country, with debt payments absorbing a growing share of limited public resources, and increasingly crowding out spending on social and economic investment.

“We are therefore committed to responsible fiscal management. We have emphasised the importance of the economic empowerment of women, and attention to local economic development in the context of the district development model.”

On the issue of ANC members facing criminal charges “stepping aside”, Ramaphosa said the party had considered a number of legal opinions.

“As a voluntary organisation, the ANC is duty-bound to follow its constitution, its rules, its conference resolutions, and its NEC decision,” he said.

He noted that Magashule had presented himself to the party’s integrity committee, which would look at the facts on the table and recommend the way forward.

“We are confident that we will be able to traverse our way around this issue and still be able to implement the resolutions of our conference,” said Ramaphosa, while noting that Magashule was not the only person facing criminal charges and that a number of provinces and branches were facing similar issues.

