Mbeki ‘was lobbied to bring sanity’ to ANC NEC meeting

Politics 1 hour ago

The source added that all NEC members were asked to hand over their cellphones and other gadgets so that they could not leak information to the media about the proceedings.

Eric Naki
08 Dec 2020
05:15:24 AM
PREMIUM!
Picture for illustration. Former SA President Thabo Mbeki speaking at his 77th birthday celebration organised by his Foundation at the Wanderers Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, 18 June 2019. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi / African News Agency (ANA)

Usually the ANC national executive committee (NEC) does not care whether former president Thabo Mbeki attends its meetings, but this time, his presence is crucial to bring sanity to proceedings. A source said Mbeki was lobbied to come to the ongoing NEC meeting so that he could convince party secretary-general Ace Magashule “to step aside in line with the conference resolution that members facing allegations of corruption must step aside until the matter was concluded. If Magashule agreed to step aside, it would be easy to convince other members to follow suit”. ALSO READ: ANC NEC ‘wiser’ because of Mbeki...

