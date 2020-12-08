 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Limpopo ANC shifts notorious mayor, two others

Politics 57 seconds ago

Opposition parties have been branding the move an ‘ANC election gimmick endeavouring to drum up support for the party’ in the upcoming government municipal elections.

Alex Matlala
08 Dec 2020
05:05:38 AM
PREMIUM!
Limpopo ANC shifts notorious mayor, two others

Limpopo's Mogalakwena Municipality Mayor Andrina Matsemela. Picture: Letaba Herald.

The ANC in Limpopo has redeployed embattled Mogalakwena local municipality mayor Andrina Matsemela amid recent allegations of corruption and poor service delivery. But the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say it was aimed at appeasing the electorate ahead of the municipal elections. The decision to redeploy Matsemela was taken during a special ANC provincial executive committee (PEC) virtual meeting on Friday. “We can confirm the PEC of the ANC has taken a decision to redeploy the mayor of Mogalakwena municipality Andrina Matsemela, council speaker Samuel Mathebula and ANC chief whip Madimetja Monare,” said ANC provincial spokesperson...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 4,116 new cases bring SA’s total to 814,565

Politics DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Cricket Second ODI postponed, but plug not yet pulled on Proteas series

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.