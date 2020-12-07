 
 
ANC NEC meeting: Will Magashule win the tussle, refuse to step aside?

Had the ANC adopted membership eligibility and leadership character strictly as part of its constitution, many of its current leaders would have been disqualified from their positions. – Analyst

Eric Naki
07 Dec 2020
04:45:05 AM
ANC NEC meeting: Will Magashule win the tussle, refuse to step aside?

ANC's Secretary General Ace Magashule appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN

If the ANC national executive committee (NEC) decides to withdraw the “step-aside” resolution to please its compromised leaders like secretary-general Ace Magashule, their decision will undermine the power of the branches or national conference as the highest decision-maker. This is the view of Nelson Mandela University politics lecturer and analyst Ongama Mtimka, who said it was anomalous of the ANC to rely solely on legalities to apply its disciplinary measure and to enforce its moral and ethical values. Mtimka said nothing should stop a political party from disciplining its members as long as the offence weighed down the party in...

