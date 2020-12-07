‘Homeboy’ accusations hit Limpopo Premier’s office

Allegations of regionalism and nepotism are rocking the Office of the Premier in Limpopo after Stanley Mathabatha’s office allegedly appointed five senior officials from his region, Sekhukhune.

Tongues started wagging after five people from Sekhukhune, home to the Premier, were appointed in senior management

positions in his office: chief of staff Mogale Nchabeleng, director-general Nape Nchabeleng, special advisor Lucas Mello and

acting chief director of communications Mamogo Ntuli.

A critic of Mathabatha, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “Mathabatha is from Motetema, just outside Groblersdal…

but his parents are from Tooseng, outside Lebowakgomo.

“Early in the year, he appointed one of his homeboys to lead a multibillion-rand economic project in Musina. The homeboy is

from Ga-Mphahlele near Tooseng.

“To make matters worse, this week he went on to appoint national spokesperson for the South African Communist Party Alex

Mashilo, also from Sekhukhune, as his special advisor. Mashilo comes from the Sekhukhune region. What madness. This must

stop now.”

But a senior official from Mathabatha’s office, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, called the allegations “hogwash”.

He said that in top management one of five posts was filled by a person from Sekhukhune; of the chief directors one of four was from Sekhukhune; of the directors two out of five were from Sekhukhune; and of the 10 MECs one was from Sekhukhune.

“Those who accuse the premier of nepotism and regionalism are bluffing,” said the official.

Mathabatha’s spokesperson Willy Mosoma dismissed the allegations, saying: “The premier appoints people based on merit and not on tribal lines.”

