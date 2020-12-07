 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

Politics 1 hour ago

The DA was open to any coalition with various political party parties as long as that partnership made political sense – but not the EFF.

Eric Naki
07 Dec 2020
04:34:30 AM
PREMIUM!
DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

DA leader John Steenhuisen speaks to The Citizen in Benoni, 4 December 2020, during his door to door campaign in the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Tt the mere mention of any possible coalition or deal between the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in future elections, DA leader John Steenhuisen’s answer was simple: “Never, never, never, never!” He said under his leadership, the DA was open to any coalition with various political party parties as long as that partnership made political sense – but not the EFF. He rejected any suggestion that the DA was amenable to enter into deals or a coalition with the EFF in Tshwane and even to hand over the metro – the country’s capital and host to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged

Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie

Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep

matric Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December

Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.