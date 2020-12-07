DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – Steenhuisen

PREMIUM!
DA has learned its lesson, ‘done with the EFF’ – SteenhuisenPolitics 1 hour ago
The DA was open to any coalition with various political party parties as long as that partnership made political sense – but not the EFF.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Matric Rage parties declared super-spreader events, quarantine urged
Crime Watch: Truck driver legs it after load of brooms hides big broom-broom bakkie
Music and streaming Give peace a chance: 40 years since John Lennon was shot on his doorstep
matric Outrage over matric paper rewrites in December
Politics Steenhuisen should have moved me without trying to control my life, body – Van Damme