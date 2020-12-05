DA’s Steenhuisen woos Ekurhuleni in campaign blitz

PREMIUM!
DA’s Steenhuisen woos Ekurhuleni in campaign blitzPolitics 3 mins ago
Steenhuisen came with a mission to stop the ANC, minimise any threat from the white right and to outline DA alternatives.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Public sector unions want govt to enforce 2018 wage agreement
Politics Nasrec, 3 years later: Zuma camp not dead and buried yet
Covid-19 Level 1 crackdown for SA, higher lockdown restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay
Covid-19 Lockdown: Extension for expired driving licences, all domestic airports open
Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation