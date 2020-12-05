 
 
DA’s Steenhuisen woos Ekurhuleni in campaign blitz

Politics

Steenhuisen came with a mission to stop the ANC, minimise any threat from the white right and to outline DA alternatives.

Eric Naki
05 Dec 2020
05:05:27 AM
Mary Goby watches as Benoni resident Janes Ladeira greets DA leader John Steenhuisen outside his house at Ward 28 in Benoni, 4 December 2020, during his door to door campaign in the area and also meeting business people in Ward 27. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen had one thing in mind as he campaigned in Ekurhuleni on Friday – to topple the ANC and its tiny coalition partners, reclaim the metro and restore voters’ hope. He held public meetings and conducted door-to-door visits to woo voters to elect DA ward councillors – but mainly to restore the party’s hegemony in a metro that a DA-led coalition almost won in the 2016 local government elections. Steenhuisen came with a mission to stop the ANC, minimise any threat from the white right and to outline DA alternatives. He has good reason to...

