 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Nasrec, 3 years later: Zuma camp not dead and buried yet

Politics 39 seconds ago

Most of the Zuma camp heavyweights are lined up for future criminal cases. A few are keeping a low profile, perhaps to reawaken towards the next ANC national conference in 2022.

Eric Naki
04 Dec 2020
05:10:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Nasrec, 3 years later: Zuma camp not dead and buried yet

Ace Magashule arrives on stage after winning the position of ANC Secretary General at the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg on 18 December 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The Zuma camp may be dying but it is not dead and buried yet… and there are moves to revive it without Jacob Zuma. But will it become a serious political player in future? The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and the investigations by the Hawks have revealed more and more cases of state capture involving this camp. Most of the Zuma camp heavyweights are lined up for future criminal cases. A few are keeping a low profile, perhaps to reawaken towards the next ANC national conference in 2022. Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane have kept a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Lockdown: Expired driving licences now valid until August 2021, all domestic airports open

Business News Despite Covid-19 surges, South Africans adamant of going on vacation

Covid-19 WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 at 8pm

General All roads lead to Malawi for Bushiri’s ‘miracle night’ service

Courts Former Bosasa exec Agrizzi’s arrest warrants piling up


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.