Nasrec, 3 years later: Ramaphosa’s time has come

Politics 40 seconds ago

With the NPA and Hawks having nabbed many suspects the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture identified, this should embolden Ramaphosa to assert his authority.

Eric Naki
04 Dec 2020
05:05:40 AM
PREMIUM!
President of the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa gives a speech at the closing of the 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on 21 December 2017. The closing ceremony outlined broad policy approaches of the new leadership, which included expropriating land without compensation, free education and a crackdown on corruption. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Three years after the ANC held its most anticipated elective conference at Nasrec that precipitated a 50-50 split leadership, the organisation of Albert Luthuli, Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela is struggling to find that which can unite it. The ANC’s 54th conference held at Nasrec Expo Centre south of Johannesburg three years ago this month, attracted interest from beyond the confines of the party. The anticipated change of guard from Jacob Zuma to Cyril Ramaphosa wasn’t only an ANC issue, it was a national and global wish. The corruption that occurred during the Zuma administration pushed the country to the...

