DA and ANC finally agree on one thing – rejecting no confidence motion against Ramaphosa

Politics 2 hours ago

In what may be a first for South African politics, the DA and the ANC seem to be singing from the same hymn book, and have both called the ATM’s proposed motion of no confidence against the president a waste of parliament’s time.

Eric Naki
03 Dec 2020
06:08:11 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government's Covid-19 intervention plans on 11 November 2020. Picture: GCIS

While the proposed motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa has been postponed by agreement of political parties at the Western Cape High Court on Thursday, the majority of parties appeared to be ready to reject it. The governing ANC and the official opposition, the DA, apparently agreed that the African Transformation Movement’s attempt to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet via a motion of no confidence, should not see the light of the day. Although the DA pledged to abstain from the vote, it made it clear that it was opposed to the motion. Party leader John...

