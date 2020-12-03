Ramaphosa’s no-confidence motion a waste of Parliament’s time, says ANC

The African Transformation Movement’s (ATM’s) proposed motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa is a waste of Parliament’s time as it stands no chance of succeeding, the ANC has said.

The ATM accused Ramaphosa of disrespecting the Constitution by protecting Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan and refusing to unseal the his ANC presidential campaign funding (CR17) documents. They also accused the Ramaphosa of working to oust Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane due to her findings against him.

While the ATM has requested the motion to be postponed due to their pending court application for a secret ballot, the ANC has rejected the motion outright.

The ANC said the motion had no basis and was “quite frivolous”.

“It is indeed a testimony to the strength of our democracy that a two-MP party in our proportional representation system can get their voice heard. It is a pity, however, that they chose to squander this opportunity in this manner. We are confident that the ANC MPs who will debate the motion, will represent us well.”

ATM, however, requested Parliament to postpone the motion pending their court application to compel Speaker Thandi Modise to allow for a secret ballot vote. The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear the application on 3 February 2021.

The ANC said the ATM should rather focus their attention on strengthening the economic transformation and recovery plan being led by Ramaphosa.

“We note that they are now considering to postpone their motion until next year and that they intend approaching the court for a secret ballot. They are displaying their fear of their irrelevance. Whatever the court decides, the ANC stands ready to defeat the motion.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.