DA wants clarity from Lamola on Lungisa’s ‘irregular’ parole

Politics 2 hours ago

Despite still being under prison restrictions and parole conditions, Lungisa petitioned Nelson Mandela Bay acting mayor Tsonono Buyeye and Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to shelve all council meetings this year.

Eric Naki
03 Dec 2020
05:40:28 AM
Andile Lungisa. Picture: Gallo images

Just a few hours after being released from jail on parole, former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa allegedly asked council leaders to postpone all council meetings until February 2021. The Democratic Alliance (DA) will ask Minister of Correctional Services Ronald Lamola to explain Lungisa’s parole, which the party describes as irregular. Lungisa, who was released on Tuesday after serving only two months of a two-year prison term for assaulting a fellow councillor, petitioned acting mayor Tsonono Buyeye and Speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to shelve all council meetings this year. This despite still being under prison restrictions and parole conditions....

