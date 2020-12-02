DA, UDM to abstain from ‘frivolous’ no-confidence vote against Ramaphosa

The DA has confirmed that it will abstain from voting in Thursday’s motion of no confidence brought against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The motion was lodged by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) in February, with 15 reasons why they think Ramaphosa should be removed. Parliament approved the motion and scheduled it for tomorrow.

“The motion is scheduled in terms of Section 102 of the Constitution, which provides that, if the NA [National Assembly], by a vote supported by a majority of its members, passes a motion of no confidence in the president, the president and other members of the Cabinet and any deputy ministers must resign.

“In terms of the Rules of the Assembly, the speaker, after proper consultation and once she’s satisfied that the proposed motion is compliant, must schedule it for debate and voting within a reasonable period of time, given the programme of the House,” said parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo in a statement.

Explaining its decision to abstain, the DA said: “We believe that this is a frivolous motion which has been brought before Parliament by the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

“The DA’s decision to abstain from the vote does not mean that we will not hold the president accountable. By abstaining, we are placing President Ramaphosa on notice, because if he does not implement his economic reform strategy, as promised, we will certainly, in future, reconsider our decision to abstain from such a motion,” said the DA.

The DA will abstain from voting in tomorrow’s motion of no confidence against President Ramaphosa. This motion by the ATM is frivolous and we refuse to be a party to ANC factional battles. Abstaining does not mean we will not hold Ramaphosa accountable.https://t.co/9uA3GgMT3Q — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) December 2, 2020

The party said the motion should serve as a wake-up call for Ramaphosa to “show some backbone”.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will also not participate in the vote “as a matter of principle”.

The party questioned National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise’s decision for MPs to vote openly.

The @UDmRevolution will not be participating in tomorrow’s motion of no confidence debate and vote against #CyrilRamaphosa. There is a principle involved here, it was a secret ballot for Zuma, why not here?@ConCourtSA @N_Kwankwa pic.twitter.com/h4Q0TxmyY5 — Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) December 2, 2020

“If the voting process were to expose their identities, these factors would prevent members of the National Assembly to vote according to their individual conscience without undue influence, intimidation or fear of disapproval by others.

“As a matter of principle, the UDM will therefore not be participating in tomorrow’s debate and vote of no confidence in His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa.”

