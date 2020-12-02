Malema asks Ramaphosa ‘nicely’ to reshuffle his Cabinet

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reshuffle his Cabinet.

This call for a Cabinet reshuffle comes a day after the EFF called on Ramaphosa to remove Pravin Gordhan as public enterprises minister.

“I’m asking nicely, please,” said the EFF leader.

We need the cabinet reshuffle sir @CyrilRamaphosa, I’m asking nicely. Please ???????????????????????? #CabinetReshuffle — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) December 1, 2020



On Monday, the party said Gordhan’s admission that he was part of those who established “a unit” at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) was good reason to remove him from Cabinet.

Gordhan said during his cross-examination at the State Capture Commission that there was “a unit” that was initially to be under the jurisdiction of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and was used in the fight against illicit trade.

In response, the EFF said:“This admission to the existence of the unit, which is now ironically rationalised by Gordhan as being necessary in ‘fighting against illicit trade’ and described as being product of international benchmarking across the globe, is ground-breaking…

““The EFF calls for the immediate removal of Pravin Jamnandas Gordhan from Cabinet on charges of espionage … His actions represent a breach of our democracy…”

The EFF Calls On Cyril Ramaphosa To Remove Pravin Gordhan From Cabinet After Admitting To Establishing SARS Rogue Unit pic.twitter.com/aCRWyvOSLk — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 30, 2020

The EFF said it would report Gordhan to the parliamentary ethics committee following his testimony at the state capture commission.

Ramaphosa last reshuffled his Cabinet in November 2018 following former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s resignation and then minister of environmental affairs Edna Molewa’s passing.

