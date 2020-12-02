EFF still baying for Gordhan’s blood

PREMIUM!
EFF still baying for Gordhan’s bloodPolitics 50 mins ago
The Economic Freedom Fighters say Gordhan ‘admitted’ to the existence of a ‘mafia-run’ unit at the South African Revenue Services (Sars).
EDITOR'S CHOICE
MotoGP Winning races is nice, but I want to be world champion, says Brad Binder
Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton tests positive for Covid-19, will miss Sakhir Grand Prix
MotoGP Brad Binder on Grosjean’s crash: ‘He was so lucky to have walked away’
Business News Steel shortage: small factories are on their knees
Formula 1 WATCH: Grosjean posts update as bosses pledge probe into crash