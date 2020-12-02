 
 
EFF still baying for Gordhan’s blood

Politics 50 mins ago

The Economic Freedom Fighters say Gordhan ‘admitted’ to the existence of a ‘mafia-run’ unit at the South African Revenue Services (Sars).

Bernadette Wicks
02 Dec 2020
05:05:55 AM
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Moneyweb

The red berets are baying for Pravin Gordhan’s blood again and this time they want the public enterprises minister fired in the wake of his evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture this week. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say Gordhan “admitted” to the existence of a “mafia-run” unit at the South African Revenue Services (Sars). But that’s not exactly how it went down. Gordhan took the stand to be cross-examined by former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s advocate, Dali Mpofu, on Monday, when he confirmed the existence of what was initially the special projects unit and later the...

