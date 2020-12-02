 
 
Ramaphosa faces key test in parliament

Politics 1 hour ago

Thursday’s motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa is unlikely to succeed, say analysts, but will be a real pointer to the level of unity in the ANC.

Brian Sokutu
02 Dec 2020
05:00:18 AM
President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Thursday’s no-confidence vote in the National Assembly against President Cyril Ramaphosa is a critical litmus test of ANC unity, as well as an indicator of how new alliances and rivalries will develop in South African politics. Despite being plagued by factional battles and leadership squabbles, ANC MPs are tomorrow unlikely to vote in support of the African Transformation Movement (ATM)-sponsored motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to two leading political analysts. Citing Ramaphosa’s failure to disclose to parliament that he benefitted financially from his 2017 ANC presidential campaign, the ATM brought the motion of no confidence against...

