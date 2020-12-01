Gordhan is an ‘imbecile’, ‘rumor-mongerer’ – Bathabile Dlamini lets rip

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has “plunged” the country “into the mud,” ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini has said on Twitter, calling him an “imbecile” and “rumor-mongerer” (sic), who “has weaponised all justice and security apparatus to erase the history of South Africa”.

She was responding to a tweet by another user who asked for one word to describe Gordhan.

The former social development minister – who is a committed backer of corruption-accused former president Jacob Zuma – also said “the cabal has been exposed again”.

How can the whole country with so mature and struggle veterans ,revolutionaries be plunged into the mud by such an imbecile a rumor mongerer .The cabal is exposed again and he has weaponised all justice and security apparatus to erase the history of South Africa https://t.co/aTBAHyyZ3z — Bathabile Dlamini (@sbahlesonke0) December 1, 2020

This follows Gordhan’s admission at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday that he did not have tangible evidence of state capture against some of the people he had earlier mentioned as being involved in state capture.

Earlier, she responded to another tweet that she is “saddened by a man that has destroyed the country through rumors”.

Our problem is we transport hatred in our hearts and hate other people based on how the media portrays them .I am saddened by a man that has destroyed the country through rumors .I am half of population has seen through him .President OR saw this man long ago https://t.co/JK5TfyVKll — Bathabile Dlamini (@sbahlesonke0) December 1, 2020

Bathabile, who is no stranger to controversy, is perhaps best known for her role in the Sassa grants payment debacle, for which the Constitutional Court found her conduct to be reckless and grossly negligent, in September 2018. The Court also found her personally liable for 20% of the legal costs incurred over the Sassa fiasco.

She resigned as a member of parliament in June 2019 after a string of controversies, and after several political parties and civil society groupings called for her head.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

