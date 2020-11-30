 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Not surprising Ace on poll drive’

Politics 3 hours ago

“Whether it was Magashule or Cyril Ramaphosa leading the ANC election campaigns, it matters not because they are all corrupt and working for the capitalist agenda of the white ruling class,” said political analyst, Xolani Dube.

Eric Naki
30 Nov 2020
05:08:31 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Not surprising Ace on poll drive’

File picture: African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule during a media briefing about his meeting with former president Jacob Zuma on September 11, 2018 (Photo by Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy)

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had a busy weekend mobilising at ground level for his party ahead of the next round of by-elections. This despite him being out on R200 000 bail in his criminal case where he is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project. His case has been postponed to February 2021. Magashule has not stepped down from his role in the top structures of the ANC, despite the cloud of controversy that surrounds him, and has claimed the ANC has been infiltrated by “counter-revolutionaries” who are hellbent on...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power 27.11.2020
Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless 27.11.2020
Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery 26.11.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Festive season cheer at the pumps in December… if you rely on petrol power

local soccer Anele Ngcongca’s charm even left journalists speechless

Crime Acid attack victim’s journey of self-care and recovery

Personal Finance Go into Black Friday 2020 well-prepared, be wary of making more debt

Politics ATM ‘surprised’ as Ramaphosa no-confidence motion gets greenlight


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.