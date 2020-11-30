‘Not surprising Ace on poll drive’

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had a busy weekend mobilising at ground level for his party ahead of the next round of by-elections. This despite him being out on R200 000 bail in his criminal case where he is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project. His case has been postponed to February 2021. Magashule has not stepped down from his role in the top structures of the ANC, despite the cloud of controversy that surrounds him, and has claimed the ANC has been infiltrated by “counter-revolutionaries” who are hellbent on...

“Whether it was Magashule or Cyril Ramaphosa leading the ANC election campaigns, it matters not because they are all corrupt and working for the capitalist agenda of the white ruling class,” said political analyst, Xolani Dube.

“Magashule or any corrupt individual ANC member could be the president of the party and the country because in the ANC corruption is rewarded. They could stay in power as long as they served the interest of the elite ruling class that is controlling them.”

Many members of the faction which backed former president Jacob Zuma are entangled in alleged corruption scandals and state capture allegations while certain members of the Ramaphosa camp are allegedly involved in the Covid-19 personal protective equipment tender saga.

“The ANC was put into power by the white ruling class. Voters have no power, those who vote for the ANC from eMijondolo [squatter camps] just rubber-stamp the interests of the ruling class which is the one that controls power,” Dube said.

“We need people who do not have forked tongues on issues affecting the poor masses. We need people who will jump ship and side with the poor.

“The corruption in the ANC will never be solved because the capitalists benefit from the ANC corruption, and that is why they want them to remain in power because it is the vehicle to take them to the aristocratic life.”

Additional reporting by Christelle du Toit

