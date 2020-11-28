Politics 28.11.2020 12:30 pm

Magashule mobilising at ground-level as corruption charges linger

Christelle du Toit
ANC SG, Ace Magashule in Mpumalanga ahead of the next by-elections. Pic: Twitter, @MYANC.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) recently held a voter registration drive, the first since the Covid-19 lockdown, ahead of by-elections in January 2021.

African National Congres (ANC) Secretary-General (SG), Ace Magashule was mobilising at ground-level for his party this weekend ahead of the next round of by-elections.

Magashule is out on R200 000 bail in his criminal case where he is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

His case has been postponed to February 2021.

Magashule has not stepped down from his role in the top structures of the governing party, despite the cloud of controversy that surrounds him, and has claimed the ANC has been infiltrated by counter-revolutionaries who are hellbent on causing divisions.

He further vowed never to leave the ruling party, unless the organisation’s branches instruct him to do so.

The ANC shared photos on Saturday of Magashule participating in a door-to-door campaign in Mpumalanga.

