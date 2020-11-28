Magashule mobilising at ground-level as corruption charges linger

African National Congres (ANC) Secretary-General (SG), Ace Magashule was mobilising at ground-level for his party this weekend ahead of the next round of by-elections.

Magashule is out on R200 000 bail in his criminal case where he is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money-laundering charges linked to the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

His case has been postponed to February 2021.

Magashule has not stepped down from his role in the top structures of the governing party, despite the cloud of controversy that surrounds him, and has claimed the ANC has been infiltrated by counter-revolutionaries who are hellbent on causing divisions.

He further vowed never to leave the ruling party, unless the organisation’s branches instruct him to do so.

The ANC shared photos on Saturday of Magashule participating in a door-to-door campaign in Mpumalanga.

MyANC Secretary General Cde @Magashule_Ace , NEC members Bongani Bongo and Dakota Legoete arrive in Nkomazi, ward 15, in Mpumalang where they will be conducting a door to door campaign as part of mobilizing support for the ANC ahead of the upcoming by-elections #voteanc pic.twitter.com/JO9UFxioYF — African National Congress (@MYANC) November 28, 2020

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) recently held a voter registration drive, the first since the Covid-19 lockdown, ahead of by-elections in January 2021.

Voter registration this weekend 21/22 Nov for wards to be contested in #Byelections on 20 Jan 2021. Voting stations open 8am-5pm Sat & Sun in W43, Ekurhuleni, Gauteng; W11, Nqutu, KZN; & W21, Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga. Wear a mask, bring ID. https://t.co/KiDrutlcPX — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) November 19, 2020

