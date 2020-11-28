 
 
Motion against Ramaphosa is test for ANC unity

Politics 11 hours ago

With the local government elections on the horizon, the factions would be forced to swallow their pride and show brave faces amid their divisions.

Eric Naki
28 Nov 2020
05:10:59 AM
Motion against Ramaphosa is test for ANC unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on the government's Covid-19 intervention plans on 11 November 2020. Picture: GCIS

The proposed motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa, his first since he became president, is not just about his leadership, but could be a test for a perceived fragile ANC unity. Although Ramaphosa was likely to survive the motion on Thursday, the need to display unity could be overwhelming for the governing party. With the local government elections on the horizon, the factions would be forced to swallow their pride and show brave faces amid their divisions. Coming just weeks after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule was released on R200 000 bail on corruption charges, just before former president...

