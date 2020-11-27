Politics 27.11.2020 04:58 pm

Magashule declines to comment on Cosatu’s call for him to step aside

Citizen reporter
ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule appears in court during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa on 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN

Cosatu has expressed its disappointment that the ANC was reneging on its Nasrec resolution to suspend those facing allegations of corruption.

The secretary-general of the governing African National Congress (ANC) Ace Magashule has declined to comment on a call made by the party’s ally, the trade union Cosatu for him to step aside.

Magashule was on Friday speaking to members of the media during a door-to-door campaign in Naledi, Soweto, where he said the governing party had come to thank residents for voting for it in the recent by-elections.

Magashule has been charged with corruption emanating from the Free State asbestos tender scandal that occurred during his time as premier there.

During the door-to-door campaign in Soweto on Friday, Magashule said it was important to thank residents of Naledi for voting for the ANC and that the party had instructed the ward councillor to ascertain the challenges in the area.

Magashule thanked Eskom and the city of Johannesburg for ensuring that some of the houses in the ward had been supplied with electricity and gave the assurance that in the next two days the same would be done in those houses where there was still no supply.

Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu

