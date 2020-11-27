 
 
Limpopo premier takes action against Nehawu leaders

Mathabatha charged two senior Nehawu members with misconduct, hardly a week after the Nehawu Limpopo provincial leadership pressed charges of corruption against him with the Hawks.

Picture for illustration. Limpopo Premier, Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, takes a walkabout during a Covid-19 awareness campaign in Malamulele, 4 May 2020.

Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha, who has been labelled “Mr Inaction” by his critics, has proven to doubters he is capable of taking action against those found on the wrong side of the law in his office and his Cabinet. Hardly a week after the Limpopo provincial leadership of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) pressed charges of corruption against him with the Hawks, Mathabatha charged two senior Nehawu members from the Samson Magomane branch, operating at the premier’s office, with misconduct. Although the premier’s office did not name the officials, it is believed the two charged for...

