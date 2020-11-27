Arrest and jail politically connected grafters, Cosatu demands

The ANC’s powerful leftist ally, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), has called for more arrests of the politically connected and their families banned from doing business with the state.

The federation, which expressed disappointment that the ANC was reneging on its Nasrec resolution to suspend those facing allegations of corruption, said criminals who continued to steal inside and outside of government must be put behind bars to send a clear message that no one was above the law.

“The outright hostility by government to the latter is indicative of a leadership that has lost its moral compass,” said Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali.

The federation, however, pinned its hopes on the upcoming ANC national general council (NGC) as a platform that would help the party to redeem itself and go back to its decision.

“We remain hopeful that the NGC will signal a turning point with regard to internal discipline, the decisiveness of the leadership on organisational and socioeconomic policy matters, the fight against corruption, relations with other components of the alliance and in taking forward the mandate of Nasrec,” Ntshalintshali said.

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and party treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said the “step aside” decision was being reviewed after it received a legal advice that it was not allowed to suspend members and that such a decision laid with the individual.

The ANC’s disciplinary policy was thrown into disarray after its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, refused to step aside after he was charged with corruption emanating from the Free State asbestos tender scandal that occurred during his time as premier there.

Magashule did not respect the decision to step aside, but carried on with his work.

“The [central executive committee] called for more arrests and conviction of criminals who continue to steal inside and outside of government. The message to be sent should be that no one is above the law,” Ntshalintshali said.

Cosatu called for the centralisation of public procurement of large items and the introduction of an online open public procurement platform.

It further suggested the establishment of rapid response anticorruption courts and the banning of politically exposed persons and their spouses and children from doing business with the state.

