26.11.2020 07:59 pm

ANC PEC reverses decision to reinstate Mpumalanga rape-accused leader

News24 Wire
ANC PEC reverses decision to reinstate Mpumalanga rape-accused leader

African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

The provincial executive committee met following public pressure.

The ANC Mpumalanga has reversed its decision to reinstate a provincial leader accused of raping two eight-year-olds.

News24 confirmed that the provincial executive committee met following public pressure.

ANC Mpumalanga acting chairperson Mandla Ndlovu confirmed the decision.

He said the party would issue a statement on the matter soon.

The man, 48, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the two alleged minor victims, was charged together with his stepson, 26.

Earlier this week, the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court relaxed bail conditions against the accused to allow him to do his ANC work. He is out on R20 000 bail.

