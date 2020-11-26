DA to protest outside Zondo commission when Joburg mayor testifies

The DA will be staging a protest outside the Commission in Inquiry into State Capture on Friday as they await the appearance of the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo.

Makhubo will be testifying about donations to the ANC made by IT service management company EOH and other companies, including Regiments Capital.

ALSO READ: Joburg Mayor Makhubo to testify before Zondo on Friday

The DA said in a statement on Thursday: “The ANC should remove Makhubo as Johannesburg mayor immediately instead of waiting for the outcome of a judicial process.”

A number of the party’s regional and local representatives would be staging a picket outside the venue in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

