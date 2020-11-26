 
 
Nehawu accuses Mathabatha of not acting against corruption

Politics 38 mins ago

Alex Matlala
26 Nov 2020
07:45:10 AM
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu

Calls are mounting for Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha to take special leave in order to allow investigations into allegations of corruption against him to run without any interference. The plea comes after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in Limpopo laid charges of corruption against him last Wednesday. “We can confirm that there is an inquiry of allegations of corruption laid against the office of the premier of Limpopo Mr Stan Mathabatha by Nehawu Limpopo,” Hawks national spokeswoman Colonel Katlego Mogale said yesterday. Nehawu alleged Mathabatha was an accessory to crime because he failed to take action...

