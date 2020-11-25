 
 
Samwu says ANC coalition partners must come together to oust Patriotic Alliance

Politics 2 hours ago

The PA and ANC both claimed victory after the court judgement, which saw the PA’s application to stop the ANC from terminating its coalition agreement with the party being removed from the roll.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
25 Nov 2020
05:44:09 PM
PREMIUM!
Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie. Photo: @G_XCON

Patriotic Alliance president Gayton McKenzie. Photo: @G_XCON

The South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) wants the ANC’s coalition partners in Johannesburg to band together to oust the Patriotic Alliance (PA) from the Government of Local Unity (GLU). This after the PA brought an urgent interdict application to stop the ANC from terminating its agreement with the party. While the PA’s application was struck off the roll, the Johannesburg High Court had the ANC concede it could not simply terminate the coalition and it had to honour the terms of its agreement. This lead to both parties releasing statements in which they claimed to have walked away victorious,...

