Samwu says ANC coalition partners must come together to oust Patriotic Alliance

PREMIUM!
Samwu says ANC coalition partners must come together to oust Patriotic AlliancePolitics 2 hours ago
The PA and ANC both claimed victory after the court judgement, which saw the PA’s application to stop the ANC from terminating its coalition agreement with the party being removed from the roll.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business Insight How corruption between state and public sector happens
Crime WATCH: More trucks set alight as Ramaphosa condemns attacks
World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’
Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist