 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Limpopo premier should ‘take special leave to allow graft probe’

Politics 3 hours ago

The plea comes after Nehawu in Limpopo laid charges of corruption against premier Stan Mathabatha last Wednesday.

Alex Matlala
25 Nov 2020
05:15:25 AM
PREMIUM!
Limpopo premier should ‘take special leave to allow graft probe’

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Sandile Ndlovu

Calls are mounting for Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha to take special leave in order to allow investigations into allegations of corruption against him to run without any interference. The plea comes after the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in Limpopo laid charges of corruption against him last Wednesday. “We can confirm that there is an inquiry of allegations of corruption laid against the office of the premier of Limpopo Mr Stan Mathabatha by Nehawu Limpopo,” Hawks national spokeswoman Colonel Katlego Mogale said on Tuesday. Nehawu alleged Mathabatha was an accessory to crime because he failed to take...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


Black Friday

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: Mysterious ‘obelisk’ appears in remote US desert

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2 493 new cases, new 14% positivity rate ‘is concerning’

Business News Burning trucks is ‘economic sabotage’, says economist

World Trump still not conceding but finally agrees to Biden transition

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 2,080 new cases see total climb to 769,759


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.