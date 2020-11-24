 
 
Zuma’s law-defying walkout was a political move – analysts

Politics 5 hours ago

The political message is ‘to say there is arbitrary exercise of abuse of power by the commission in that it is targeting certain people’.

Eric Naki
24 Nov 2020
05:00:01 AM
Former South African president Jacob Zuma appears at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, 23 June 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

The pending warrant of arrest against former president Jacob Zuma has the potential to rattle the country and that is what he wants in order to rekindle his dwindling political career. Political experts agree that Zuma knew the consequences of defying Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. They believed he would use the matter to once more portray himself as a victim of political persecution by the post-Nasrec leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa, whom he accused of using the judiciary or state apparatus to fight ANC factional battles. Political analyst Professor Lesiba Teffo said while the warrant against Zuma compelled him to...

