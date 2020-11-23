 
 
Strategic oil reserve sale: ANC to rule on Tina Joemat-Pettersson

Politics 3 hours ago

Chair for the portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy Sahlulele Luzipho called for action against those implicated.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
23 Nov 2020
04:58:55 AM
Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Picture: Gallo Image

Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Picture: Gallo Image

Will former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson face repercussions for allowing the 2015 sale of South Africa’s oil reserves? It’s all up to the ANC, the party’s caucus in parliament says. Damning findings on the conduct of the Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF), a division of the Central Energy Fund, and Pettersson during the transactions were made by the Western Cape High Court. The court was asked by the SFF to make a declaratory order stating these transactions were unlawful and should be reversed. In the judgment, former SFF acting chief executive Sibusiso Gamede and Joemat-Pettersson were found to have acted unlawfully:...

