SA’s African Union nominee probed for alleged misconduct

Perhaps it was good that South Africa fielded two candidates for the position of deputy chair of the African Union (AU) Commission – because one of them is being investigated by the AU for alleged misconduct and bad governance. African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) chief executive professor Edward Maloka is being probed on allegations of bad governance, corruption, nepotism, favouritism, arbitrary dismissal and other issues that allegedly occurred at APRM, an agency of the African Union. Maloka and diplomat Ndumiso Ntshinga are vying for the post of deputy chair of the AU Commission as candidates representing the Southern African Develpment...

Perhaps it was good that South Africa fielded two candidates for the position of deputy chair of the African Union (AU) Commission – because one of them is being investigated by the AU for alleged misconduct and bad governance.

African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) chief executive professor Edward Maloka is being probed on allegations of bad governance, corruption, nepotism, favouritism, arbitrary dismissal and other issues that allegedly occurred at APRM, an agency of the African Union.

Maloka and diplomat Ndumiso Ntshinga are vying for the post of deputy chair of the AU Commission as candidates representing the Southern African Develpment Community region (SADC). Ntshinga was the former ANC chief representative in Australia.

The contest for the position is tight, with SADC and central Africa very interested, but Maloka’s chances could be thwarted by the allegations against him. The AU executive council took a decision last year that if the AU Commission chair was male, the deputy should be female.

With central Africa favouring current AU Commission chair Moussa Mahamat Faki, who is likely to be re-elected, South African candidates could lose out if that resolution is adhered to.

“South Africa overlooked the fact that the deputy must be female. So its candidates are also up for a tight competition from a female candidate submitted by President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who is more powerful than SA due to reforms he introduced that helped to shape the AU,” said an official close to the matter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as AU chair, has been criticised for not pushing for a woman for the deputy position. The country did not back a woman proposed by Zimbabwe, Arikana Chihombori Quao, a women’s rights activist and vocal critic of the continued French colonisation of Africa.

Maloka is dogged by allegations of his bad management style at the APRM. A few months ago, APRM staff told The Citizen on condition of anonymity about rampant nepotism, favouritism and corruption under his leadership. The AU is investigating the allegations after a 26-page whistleblower document was penned by staff in July.

Distraught employees alleged that Maloka surrounded himself with “yes-men and -women” whom he allegedly rewarded with senior positions they did not deserve due to being underqualified.

Maloka’s alleged favourites or “power wielders” as they are called, was Mamathimolane “Thimmy” Makara, director of corporate services, chief of staff Ferdinand Katendeko, head of communications Liziwe Masilela and recruitment technical adviser to the CEO Dias Bongo. They are also being probed by the AU.

Those not toeing the line were allegedly harassed or dismissed unprocedurally and one was allegedly demoted. At least four senior female staffers were fired in the last 12 months. At least two of those dismissals were found to be unfair and reversed by an independent tribunal of the AU.

Other allegations were that APRM illegally hired a travel agency, Valery M Travel Service, against the procurement rules of the AU. The agency’s contract was allegedly renewed, despite not having gone through a bidding process. Also, funds from donors were allegedly embezzled or used for purposes for which they were not intended.

APRM had to refund a donation from Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) allegedly used for an APRM retreat despite the grant agreement not allowing that. Sida demanded a refund. Maloka’s office had not responded to questions sent to them in September regarding the allegations.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.