 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA’s African Union nominee probed for alleged misconduct

Politics 2 hours ago

President Cyril Ramaphosa, as AU chair, has been criticised for not pushing for a woman for the deputy position.

Eric Naki
23 Nov 2020
05:57:58 AM
PREMIUM!
SA’s African Union nominee probed for alleged misconduct

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Perhaps it was good that South Africa fielded two candidates for the position of deputy chair of the African Union (AU) Commission – because one of them is being investigated by the AU for alleged misconduct and bad governance. African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) chief executive professor Edward Maloka is being probed on allegations of bad governance, corruption, nepotism, favouritism, arbitrary dismissal and other issues that allegedly occurred at APRM, an agency of the African Union. Maloka and diplomat Ndumiso Ntshinga are vying for the post of deputy chair of the AU Commission as candidates representing the Southern African Develpment...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime WATCH: Five more trucks set alight as ‘war’ against drivers continues

Eish! Trump goes golfing in middle of G20 summit

Weather WATCH: Flooding wreaks havoc in Tshwane

Missing Persons Search still on for missing Kruger Park ranger

Protests Cape Town wants EFF to pay for damages caused during Brackenfell protest


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.