 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ignore Ace’s power play at your own peril, experts warn

Politics 2 hours ago

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s insistence that only branches of the party could remove him could signal a “test of power within the ANC”, which could have serious implications for President Cyril Ramaphosa and his supporters.

Brian Sokutu
16 Nov 2020
06:29:35 PM
PREMIUM!
Ignore Ace’s power play at your own peril, experts warn

Supporters of the ANC's secretary-general Ace Magashule carry a huge cardboard cut-out of him as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. Picture: EPA-EFE/Conrad Bornman

As the radical posture by ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule looks set to further provoke factional battles within the governing party, a political analyst has warned that Magashule’s threats should not be taken lightly. In scenes reminiscent of those ahead of the 2007 Polokwane ANC conference, which saw Jacob Zuma being elected ANC president, Magashule has fired the first political salvo. The secretary-general issued a call to party branches to decide on his political future, and a threat to expose other ANC members involved in corruption. Magashule is facing 21 fraud, corruption, and money laundering charges in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.