 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ace’s refusal to step aside undermines Cyril’s authority – Experts

Politics 3 hours ago

He has maintained that only ANC branches, who elected him, could recall him.

Brian Sokutu
16 Nov 2020
04:56:20 AM
PREMIUM!
Ace’s refusal to step aside undermines Cyril’s authority – Experts

Supporters of the ANC's (African National Congress) Secretary General Ace Magashule gather outside court as he appears in the dock during his first appearance in court on corruption charges in Bloemfontein, South Africa, 13 November 2020. A warrant for arrest was issued for Ace Magashule earlier in the week in connection with corruption which has been a major issue in the ruling party since the end of Apartheid rule. The warrant has been issued in relation to Magashule's alleged role in a contract to find and remove asbestos from homes in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the Free State province. Picture: EPA-EFE/CONRAD BORNMAN

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s refusal to “step aside” from his political responsibilities at the party headquarters  sought to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authority and his anti-graft crusade, according to political analysts. This is despite Magashule facing 21 fraud, corruption and money laundering charges, emanating from the R255 million Free State asbestos project. At every public platform – including when he addressed crowds outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday – Magashule has made it clear he’ll not adhere to the “step-aside” position adopted by the ANC national executive committee (NEC). He has maintained that only ANC branches, who elected him,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

South Africa Ace Magashule ‘welcomes’ charges, will be vindicated

Crime Shepherd Bushiri and wife flee to Malawi while out on bail

World Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232 – US media

Courts Magashule threatens to expose corruption, vowing to stay in ANC


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.