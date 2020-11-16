Ace’s refusal to step aside undermines Cyril’s authority – Experts

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s refusal to “step aside” from his political responsibilities at the party headquarters sought to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authority and his anti-graft crusade, according to political analysts. This is despite Magashule facing 21 fraud, corruption and money laundering charges, emanating from the R255 million Free State asbestos project. At every public platform – including when he addressed crowds outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday – Magashule has made it clear he’ll not adhere to the “step-aside” position adopted by the ANC national executive committee (NEC). He has maintained that only ANC branches, who elected him,...

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s refusal to “step aside” from his political responsibilities at the party headquarters sought to undermine President Cyril Ramaphosa’s authority and his anti-graft crusade, according to political analysts.

This is despite Magashule facing 21 fraud, corruption and money laundering charges, emanating from the R255 million Free State asbestos project.

At every public platform – including when he addressed crowds outside the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday –

Magashule has made it clear he’ll not adhere to the “step-aside” position adopted by the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

He has maintained that only ANC branches, who elected him, could recall him.

After an NEC meeting three months ago, Ramaphosa told a media briefing of a decision for members formally charged with

corruption to “immediately step aside” from all positions, pending finalisation of their cases.

Political scientists Professor Dirk Kotze, of the University of SA, and Wits University School of Governance visiting professor

Susan Booysen yesterday said Magashule’s throwing down the gauntlet at the NEC position, signalled a challenge to Ramaphosa and “an uphill battle for the ANC”.

Said Kotze: “Surely, many people will see this as a challenge to the authority of President Ramaphosa, because he is the main

driving force in the ANC and in government, behind the ant-corruption campaign.

“Magashule has gone on record as saying only the branches could ask him to step aside – which can only happen at the national general council or national conference.

“This has negative implications for the anti-corruption drive, which states that people implicated in corrupt cases should be

removed from party and government positions.”

Kotze and Booysen said Magashule – like former president Jacob Zuma – sought to politicise legal challenges.

“This is going to be a long and uphill road to clean up the ANC, because there is not going to be any confession or admission of wrong-doing for a long time to come,” said Booysen.

“It is going to be a tragedy for the ANC if it is not going to make true of the undertaking that they gave to the electorate in the past elections, that there is something concrete to clean up the ANC.”

