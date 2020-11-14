New Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga calls for unity in party

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been elected DA Gauteng provincial leader.

Msimanga was elected during the party’s provincial congress on Saturday, where voting took place online.

MPL Fred Nel was elected provincial chairperson, with Bongani Nkomo his deputy.

After being elected, Msimanga said change for the people would only happen when the DA itself stood firm and focused on its values, principles and policies – and when the party’s part of people’s daily lives and experiences.

“We have to connect with every resident of this province who shares our values, but are not yet voting for us.

Create new opportunities

“To convince them that the DA is a home for them, we mustn’t just tell them. We must create opportunities for new leaders to emerge. We must be the true representation of the nation we want to lead,” Msimanga said.

He added that while “others push for illegal land invasions”, the party must champion land reform programmes and be champions of service delivery in all municipalities within the province.

He said the party would continue doing its work in the Midvaal while also keeping an eye on the Johannesburg council.

Msimanga encouraged members to be on the ground as the 2021 local elections loomed. He said the best would have to be selected to represent the party.

He also expressed gratitude to James Lorimer who contested for the position.

“I commit myself to working with all structures of the party as we venture into this new and exciting chapter for the DA in Gauteng.

“I commit to allowing true democracy, open communication, a culture of mutual respect, support and teamwork,” he said.

Msimanga also called for unity in the party, saying the reason he did not seek any endorsements during his campaign for the position was because he feared it would promote division.

“I want to be a leader for all our members, not for some or for a faction. It is important that we unite as a party because that is what our members and voters want to see. Nobody wants to support a divided house. I hope this sets a trend for future internal elections.”

