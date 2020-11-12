 
 
Is the DA’s by-election thrashing a dress rehearsal for 2021 vote?

Politics 3 mins ago

‘Voters have an axe to grind with the DA, which has translated into manna from heaven for the ANC.’

Brian Sokutu
12 Nov 2020
03:57:50 PM
Is the DA's by-election thrashing a dress rehearsal for 2021 vote?

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Veli Nhlapo

With the DA having taken a thrashing in this week’s by-elections across 55 municipalities in the country’s nine provinces, political analysts on Thursday said the switching of allegiances by the party’s traditional supporters stemmed from the political direction adopted by the its new leadership. They warned that the DA’s dismal performance could be considered a dress rehearsal of what could be expected in next year’s local government polls, if the party failed to go back to the drawing board to address weaknesses. Results released by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on 95 wards contested, painted the picture of a party...

