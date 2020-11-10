Magashule’s arrest could usher in Polokwane 2.0 for the ANC

PREMIUM!
Magashule’s arrest could usher in Polokwane 2.0 for the ANCPolitics 54 mins ago
The Hawks acting against Ace Magashule could accelerate plans to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the warrant for his arrest also means there must be solid evidence against the secretary-general.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule
Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality
World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?
Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert
Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal