 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Magashule’s arrest could usher in Polokwane 2.0 for the ANC

Politics 54 mins ago

The Hawks acting against Ace Magashule could accelerate plans to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa, but the warrant for his arrest also means there must be solid evidence against the secretary-general.

Eric Naki
10 Nov 2020
07:06:28 PM
PREMIUM!
Magashule’s arrest could usher in Polokwane 2.0 for the ANC

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Now that a warrant of arrest has finally been issued for ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, the ANC could be heading for a repeat of the Polokwane scenario. This means an acceleration of a long-simmering plot by Cyril Ramaphosa’s enemies to oust him in the same fashion they ousted Thabo Mbeki. When then deputy president Jacob Zuma was arrested on corruption charges emanating from the multi-billion rand arms deal, his supporters both inside and outside of government blamed Thabo Mbeki for allegedly using state apparatus to fight his ANC party battles. Mbeki was finally ousted in a plot hatched by Zuma’s...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Hawks confirm warrant of arrest issued for Ace Magashule

Covid-19 Global optimism as ‘breakthrough’ in vaccine promises return to normality

World Analysis: Why ‘loser’ can’t Trump accept his defeat?

Crime Cash-in-transit heists a seasonal occurrence – security expert

Government Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi resigns amid lottery scandal


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.