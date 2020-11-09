 
 
Zuma faction’s last kicks

Politics 3 hours ago

They will be too weakened to mount political comeback against Ramaphosa.

Eric Naki
09 Nov 2020
05:00:06 AM
South Africa's embattled former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on corruption charges, in what would be the first time he faces trial for graft despite multiple accusations, in Pietermaritzburg on October 15, 2019. (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI / POOL / AFP)

The noise from President Cyril Ramaphosa adversaries within the African National Congress (ANC) is reaching a crescendo – but experts have dismissed it as nothing but “the last kicks of a dying horse”. The calls by a group of black former generals of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) – aligned to a faction of Umkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) – that the current ANC national executive committee led by Ramaphosa must step aside, left no doubt as to their factional agenda. Their action prompted ANC national chairperson, Gwede Mantashe, to call them to order. The manoeuverings by...

