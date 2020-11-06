Ramaphosa will ‘apply his mind’ on ministers implicated in asbestos saga

OFM News has reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a parliamentary reply to the African Transformation Movement (ATM), said no findings had been made by the State Capture Commission where one of the Free State’s asbestos deal beneficiaries, Edwin Sodi, testified.

Sodi, during his testimony over the R255 million asbestos contract, confirmed to have made several payments to the ANC and a few of its members. He said these included the likes of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Thulas Nxesi, Minister of Employment and Labour, among many others.

Ramaphosa responded to the ATM’s questions as to whether he intended on taking any action against the executive members, in accordance with the Executive Members’ Ethics Act, and he said no findings had so far been made. He indicated that he would apply his mind to any action that needs to be taken once findings and recommendations had been made.

Implicated ministers have since distanced themselves from the asbestos corruption allegations, stating that they have not benefited from Sodi’s dealings, neither has Sodi’s company received any gratification in the form of contracts from their departments for any donations he confirmed to have made to the ANC.

Ramaphosa’s written reply to the ATM comes less than a week before Sodi and his six co-accused, which include the former Free State human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi, former Free State MEC and ousted Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli, and former national director-general of the Department of Human Settlements, Thabane Zulu, are due to re-appear in court.

The seven suspects face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. They appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court last month, where they were granted bail ranging between R50 000 and R500 000, and their case was postponed to 11 November when it is expected to be transferred to the Free State High Court for trial.

This article originally appeared on, and is republished with permission from OFM News

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.