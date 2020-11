EFF bid for farm labour review denied

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) proposed draft resolution for a review of the mistreatment of farm workers was rejected by the ANC in the National Assembly, with other parties accusing them of grandstanding as relevant legislation is already in place. In a virtual miniplenary session on Thursday, EFF MP Sam Matiase appealed to the House to acknowledge the poor living and working conditions of farm workers and dwellers, who were ill-paid and often at risk of illegal evictions. He said farm workers were not paid for overtime and the majority did not get paid annual leave or sick leave. Less...

Less than 10% were entitled to maternity leave and just more than 20% had pension or retirement funds.

“Farmworkers go days without food, particularly those employed seasonally. It is also common practice among farmers to pay workers with wine instead of money, therefore creating alcohol dependence that destroys any prospects of a better future for farm workers.

“We ask that the House establishes an ad hoc committee to conduct a comprehensive review of their living and working conditions.”

But ANC MP Mandla Mandela said oversight portfolio committees already existed to address these issues.

“The call for the ad hoc committee is ill-conceived as it detracts from the priorities at hand and would be a duplication of the function of oversight the committee is tasked with.”

