Trump is the better devil, says SA analyst

Politics 16 hours ago

Teffo said Africans were so obsessed with the American situation that they forgot about their own problems.

Eric Naki
04 Nov 2020
04:03:51 PM
BETHESDA, MD - OCTOBER 3: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump rally outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 3, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Trump arrived at the hospital yesterday after testing positive for COVID-19. Alex Edelman/Getty Images/AFP

There is more about Donald Trump than meets the eye in Africa, according to a South African political scientist, who has praised the incumbent American President Donald Trump. According to Professor Lesiba Teffo from the University of South Africa: “Better the devil we know than the devil we don’t know because under him the American economy performed very well and he created jobs for citizens especially for African Americans.” Teffo said Africans were so obsessed with the American situation that they forgot about their own problems. He questioned the “psych of the African man”, who worries more about American politics...

