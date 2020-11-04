Trump is the better devil, says SA analyst

PREMIUM!
Trump is the better devil, says SA analystPolitics 16 hours ago
Teffo said Africans were so obsessed with the American situation that they forgot about their own problems.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Personal Finance No more TERS, even if you are not allowed back at work
World Biden camp: Trump bid to stop vote counting ‘outrageous’
Courts Alleged paedophile who fled UK has been hiding in SA for 20 years
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 1,241 new cases bring SA’s total to 728, 836, with 19, 539 deaths
Personal Finance Medical schemes: can’t live with them, can’t live without them