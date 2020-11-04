‘Unfortunate’ that Steenhuisen has not reached out to Ntuli

No hugs, phone call or message from newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, has seemingly left DA MPL Mbali Ntuli dejected. Having lost the political contest against Steenhuisen for party head at DA’s weekend elective congress, Ntuli confirmed to The Citizen that the new leader has not reached out to her. Putting on a brave face amid signs of being evidently unsettled after a bruising battle that saw her rival voted into the party’s highest office by 80%, Ntuli yesterday only said: “I feel fine… happy. I can confirm that he (Steenhuisen) has not yet reached out to...

No hugs, phone call or message from newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, has seemingly left DA MPL Mbali Ntuli dejected.

Having lost the political contest against Steenhuisen for party head at DA’s weekend elective congress, Ntuli confirmed to The Citizen that the new leader has not reached out to her.

Putting on a brave face amid signs of being evidently unsettled after a bruising battle that saw her rival voted into the party’s highest office by 80%, Ntuli yesterday only said: “I feel fine… happy. I can confirm that he (Steenhuisen) has not yet reached out to me. I think he is very busy. He could be getting on with the work that needs to happen between now and the 2021 local government elections,” said Ntuli, steering away from giving detailed answers.

She added: “I was running against somebody who was an incumbent in an acting capacity – a nine-months-long campaign. It did not come as a disappointment that I did not get the position. It was also the first time that the DA has had an electronic voting system and a virtual congress.

“I am very proud of myself and my campaign team.”

Steenhuisen was not available for comment.

Having endured criticism in the run-up to the elective congress from former DA chief whip Douglas Gibson, who said Ntuli was “young”, she said she preferred not to respond to her critics.

Gibson, who made public his support for the “matured” and “experienced” Steenhuisen, said in a radio interview: “You don’t send in your third team to go into a rugby test – you put your first team in.

“I think Mbali, nice as she is, clever as she is, good as she is, she is a little early.”

Gibson referred to the previous tenures of former DA leader Mmusi Maimane and former parliamentary head Lindiwe Mazibuko as having “flopped”. Asked about her future, Ntuli said: “Nobody knows what the future holds, but I feel fine. I am fine with everyone.

“I am going to be doing my job that I was elected to do in serving the people of KZN (KwaZulu-Natal) and playing a role in the legislature.”

Commenting on Steenhuisen’s failure to acknowledge Ntuli after the party leadership race, Dr Mazwe Majola of the Worldwide Institute of Leadership and Development said great leaders were “not scared of competition and collaboration”.

“They respect and embrace diversity and inclusion – learning from their supporters and rivals. They have a rare ability to handle pressure and vituperation. It is very unfortunate and deplorable that John Steenhuisen has not acknowledged or reached out to his rival, Mbali Ntuli,” Majola said.

He described the current atmosphere between Steenhuisen and Ntuli as “ruinous and disastrous for the DA”.

“This is super self-destructive. It cements and consolidates divisions and factionalism within the party. Steenhuisen must grow up. As a party leader, he is expected to build, maintain and sustain unity and cohesion.

“Great leadership requires the ability to read, interpret and understand times and situations. Leadership is about adaptability and change,” Majola said.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.