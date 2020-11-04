 
 
‘Unfortunate’ that Steenhuisen has not reached out to Ntuli

Politics 7 hours ago

Having endured criticism in the run-up to the elective congress from former DA chief whip Douglas Gibson, who said Ntuli was ‘young’, she said she preferred not to respond to her critics.

Brian Sokutu
04 Nov 2020
04:55:57 AM
DA KZN spokesperson on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Mbali Ntuli, briefs media her on candidacy in the upcoming DA leadership election in Rosebank, Johannesburg, 7 February 2020, for the DA leadership position against John Steenhuisen, the current interim leader, Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela, and Gauteng leader John Moodey. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

No hugs, phone call or message from newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, has seemingly left DA MPL Mbali Ntuli dejected. Having lost the political contest against Steenhuisen for party head at DA’s weekend elective congress, Ntuli confirmed to The Citizen that the new leader has not reached out to her. Putting on a brave face amid signs of being evidently unsettled after a bruising battle that saw her rival voted into the party’s highest office by 80%, Ntuli yesterday only said: “I feel fine… happy. I can confirm that he (Steenhuisen) has not yet reached out to...

