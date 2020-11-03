 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Latest DA resolution a ploy to appease farmers – analyst

Politics 3 hours ago

‘If you look at your portion of farmers and the number of farm murders per year, you will find that farmers are 50 times more likely to be murdered than an ordinary South African,’ claims Zille.

Brian Sokutu
03 Nov 2020
05:01:59 AM
PREMIUM!
Latest DA resolution a ploy to appease farmers – analyst

Helen Zille attends a DA press briefing, 17 November 2019. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has begun to take flak following its weekend congress declaration that farm murders were hate crime, with independent political analyst Ralph Mathekga describing the latest party resolution as a ploy to appease farmers. Twitter was yesterday also abuzz with tweets challenging figures mentioned by reelected DA federal council chair Helen Zille in support of the hate crime position adopted by the 2,000 delegates attending the party congress, which saw former chief whip John Steenhuisen being elected leader. Maintaining that the DA wanted to appease farmers, Mathekga said: “If we take into consideration that crime is generally...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Kelly Khumalo does not know any of the suspects, says her lawyer

Personal Finance Holiday plans: what if you book and have to self-isolate or quarantine?

Motoring News Petrol price relief ahead of holidays

Environment Everybody generates wastes. How hazardous is yours?  

Business News Municipalities still owe Eskom R31.5bn as debt grows


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.