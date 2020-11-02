Failure to deal with issues costing ANC support – expert

PREMIUM!
Failure to deal with issues costing ANC support – expertPolitics 3 hours ago
The expert says the ANC ultimately hands out the benefits, jobs and social income grants and that the inability of opposition parties to really crack that helps keep the ANC in power.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Business News Cosatu ‘not going to entertain an across-the-board wage freeze’
Politics If Mabuza becomes acting president, there will be instability in the country – analyst
Politics Malema: No fool can tell me which lawyer must represent me
Covid-19 Covid-19 update: 2,056 new cases identified since last report
State Capture Zondo’s relationship with sister of Zuma’s estranged wife has ‘no bearing’