Failure to deal with issues costing ANC support – expert

Politics 3 hours ago

The expert says the ANC ultimately hands out the benefits, jobs and social income grants and that the inability of opposition parties to really crack that helps keep the ANC in power.

Brian Sokutu
02 Nov 2020
05:00:32 AM
African National Congress (ANC) flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

With next year’s local government elections expected to be fiercely-contested, a political analyst – citing ongoing revelations of graft in government and the ANC’s failure to discipline its deployed cadres – has predicted that the polls would show signs of the governing party’s demise. Dr Mazwe Majola of the Worldwide Institute of Leadership and Development, said widespread corruption was at the core of the party losing credibility and trust among South Africans, with ANC leaders “brazenly defying ANC rules and instructions from the national executive committee [NEC] to step aside if implicated in corrupt activities”. “They continue to pooh-pooh the...

